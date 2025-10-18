Newborn boy, parents reported missing in Sacramento following disturbing phone call

article

A 1-month-old baby boy and his parents were reported missing in Sacramento on Saturday after a family member told authorities they received an unsettling phone call from the child’s mother.

Derek Valdez-Astorga, his mother 23-year-old Priscilla Astorga-Fuentes and his father 35-year-old Antonio Gonzaga-Valdez were last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Astorga-Fuentes’ brother in Washington reported to authorities that he had received a call from the woman "saying she’d been assaulted and was afraid for her safety," the sheriff’s office said. The brother said that Gonzaga-Valdez – who is Astorga-Fuentes’ husband – took the phone from her and later sent the brother a message"telling him not to interfere."

"When the brother arrived at their home near Power Inn Road and Florin Road in South Sacramento today, the family and their vehicles were gone," the SCSO said.

What we know:

Derek is a 1-month-old baby boy with brown eyes and black hair.

Astorga-Fuentes is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of the year "2002" on her right hand, and a floral design on right forearm.

Gonzaga-Valdez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities added that Gonzaga-Valdez is believed to be armed.

The SCSO said the family could possibly be traveling in a white 2019 Toyota Camry with "distinctive black tiger scratch decals" on the driver and passenger doors.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts was asked to contact the SCSO at 916-874-5115.