Newly sworn SFPD academy class quarantined after members test positive for COVID-19

Several newly sworn officers from the most recent San Francisco police academy class have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the department to close the academy on Diamond Heights, while affected recruits self-quarantine, officials said Monday.

Department officials said they learned Friday that members of the 269th class tested positive for the coronavirus one day after being sworn in. Staff at the academy have also tested postive, said Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesman.

The department did not say how many people tested positive.

The class of 29 officers was set to start a 16-week field training program after making it through the 33-week academy. The field training for the class was rescheduled to begin at an undisclosed later date.

Two other classes, the 270th and 272nd, were tested and the so far all results are negative while some results are still pending, Andraychak said.

Those classes will be learning remotely for two weeks while the academy undergoes deep cleaning.

Police officials said they are working with the city Department of Public Health to see if they need to make improvement to their COVID-19 protocols.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky