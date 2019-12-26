Newman police surprise slain officer's son with mini patrol car

The young son of a Newman police officer killed in the line of duty last year may eventually follow in his father's footsteps.

Officer Ronil Singh told his baby boy that when he got older he would too become a police officer. And who better to show him the ropes than his father.

But in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2018, 33-year-old Singh was gunned down after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

Singh's life was tragically cut short and officers from the Newman Police Officers Association wanted to do something special to honor their fallen co-worker. They wanted to make sure Baby Singh, who's now 1 years old, started his training early.

On Christmas morning, officers surprised the little one with his very own patrol car. A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, even personalized the toddler's car by changing the stickers to match the car his father drove.

