Newsom and state legislators agree on $300 billion budget

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders reached an agreement Monday night on a $300 billion state budget. 

The deal ends a week's-long standoff over the governor's proposal to fast-track energy, transportation and other infrastructure projects in California. 

Sources close to the negotiation said the governor had considered vetoing parts, if not all, of the spending plan the legislature sent him on June 15. 

In a statement, Gov. Newsom said, "This budget increases our fiscal discipline by growing our budget reserves to a record $38 billion. While preserving historic investments in public education, health care, climate and public safety." 

