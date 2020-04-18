Newsom announces procurement of 10,974 hotel rooms to house California homeless during pandemic

As California’s death toll from the coronavirus tops 1,000, state and local officials have struggled to slow the spread of the virus among vulnerable populations such as the homeless.

There are concerns the virus could sweep through the state’s 150,000 homeless.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to test the homeless for the virus and to provide thousands of hotel rooms to shelter them.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wears a black mask outside of a Motel 6 in Santa Clara County before a noon press conference on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti says teams will begin fanning out next week to offer expanded testing to the homeless there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected to discuss California's homeless outreach at his daily briefing Saturday.