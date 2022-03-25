Newsom appoints California's first openly transgender judge to bench

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed the state's first openly transgender judge to the bench on Friday.

Judge Andi Mudryk, 58, will sit on the Sacramento County Superior Court.

She fills the vacancy left by Judge Benjamin G. Davidian, who recently retired.

Mudryk has served as Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2020, where she served as Chief Counsel from 2018 to 2020.

Previously she was the Director of Litigation and Policy Advocacy at Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County from 2017 to 2018 and Executive Director at Disability Rights Advocates in 2017.

Advertisement

Mudryk obtained her Juris Doctor degree from George Washington University Law School.