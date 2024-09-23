California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday took action to intensify the crackdown on illegal sideshows and street takeovers.

Newsom signed four bills into law on Monday that impose stricter penalties on sideshow drivers and spectators. Sideshows, which typically involve blocking off city streets, pose risks to drivers, pedestrians, and residents.

"Sideshows are reckless, criminal activities that endanger our communities. We have seen too many people killed or hurt at these events," said Newsom.

The laws give officers more power to seize vehicles used in sideshows, where drivers perform stunts such as donuts that sometimes turn deadly.

These sideshows often hinder emergency responders from reaching the victims.

In some incidents, gunfire has also erupted during the melee.