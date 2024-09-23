Expand / Collapse search

Newsom signs laws for harsher penalties on sideshow drivers

By
Published  September 23, 2024 7:16pm PDT
Sideshows
KTVU FOX 2

Gunfire erupts at Oakland sideshow, neighbors fed up with city leadership, "it seems like they don’t care."

An East Oakland neighborhood erupted into gunfire early Saturday morning amid an hour-long sideshow, and neighbors say police were nowhere to be found. Residents expressed fear that the next time, stray gunfire might enter an area home and hurt someone.

OAKLAND, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday took action to intensify the crackdown on illegal sideshows and street takeovers.

Newsom signed four bills into law on Monday that impose stricter penalties on sideshow drivers and spectators. Sideshows, which typically involve blocking off city streets, pose risks to drivers, pedestrians, and residents.

"Sideshows are reckless, criminal activities that endanger our communities. We have seen too many people killed or hurt at these events," said Newsom.

The laws give officers more power to seize vehicles used in sideshows, where drivers perform stunts such as donuts that sometimes turn deadly.

These sideshows often hinder emergency responders from reaching the victims.

In some incidents, gunfire has also erupted during the melee.

Featured

Violent night in Oakland: sideshows, deadly shootings, armed robbery
article

Violent night in Oakland: sideshows, deadly shootings, armed robbery

Saturday night was a busy night for Oakland police. It started early with deadly shooting and ended with the Bay Bridge shut down by sideshow spectators. 