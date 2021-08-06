Newsom introduces $123 billion education package for reopening schools

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a $123 billion education package Friday that would address mental health issues among students as schools reopen.

The governor and local and state education leaders spoke much about the mental health toll students faced over the last year in a press conference held in San Bernardino City Unified School District.

The $123 billion education package would address mental health in a few ways. About $1 billion of the funds would go towards adding more counselors on campus for teachers and students. Special education and behavioral health programs would also receive $1.5 billion and $4.3 billion respectively.

The governor said the funding was unprecedented but necessary, in order to prevent another year of distance learning.

"We talk about social and emotional learning, that has no substitute," said Gov. Newsom."You can't get that respectfully on Zoom school."

The governor's office also provided a state school's reopening map that informs families of the exact reopening place in each school district.

Newsom also mentioned his mask mandate for students which will be enforced by individual school districts.

He is currently facing a lawsuit in Orange County on the matter. He said if everyone got vaccinated, no one would have to talk about masks again.