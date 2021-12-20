Newsom offers $50K reward to solve San Pablo homicide

article

In efforts to sustain momentum in the investigation, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $50,000 reward for more information on the murder of 27-year-old Shawn Tillis.

Tillis was fatally shot in his car outside of a Rumrill Boulevard apartment complex on June 12, 2020.

The case is one of four unsolved homicide cases that Newsom issued rewards to on Monday. Along with the San Pablo Police Department, local law enforcement agencies based in Fresno, Visalia and Butte County said they exhausted all investigative leads and need assistance.

Police urge anyone with more information on the case to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division tip line at (510) 215-3255.