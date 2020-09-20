San Pablo police announce new clues in June homicide investigation

article

San Pablo police say video surveillance and witness accounts have provided new investigative leads they hope will lead to identification of a suspect in the fatal shooting June 12 of a 27-year-old Antioch man on Rumrill Boulevard.

They say the suspect vehicle is a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat that had license plates stolen from another vehicle and drove in the direction of Oakland after the shooting.

One of the people in the suspect car is described as an African American male, 18 to 22 years old, standing 4-foot-11 to 5-foot-1, and weighing 100 to 110 pounds.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. June 12 to the shooting in the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard and tried to revive the victim, later identified as Shawn Anthony Tillis, but he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives at the time said they believed Tillis was targeted.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call San Pablo Investigations Division Tip Hotline at (510) 215-3255.