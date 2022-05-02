Newsom releases first ad for re-election campaign

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday released the first ad of his re-election campaign.

The ad features Newsom with redwood trees in the background, comparing Californians to the "mighty redwood forests."

"As your Governor, whatever challenges come our way, I will always lead with the California way," said Newsom. "With compassion, common-sense, telling the truth, following science, treasuring diversity, defending democracy, protecting our planet and always planting seeds for the future."

Officials said this is the first in what will be a multi-million-dollar digital and TV campaign.

The 2022 California gubernatorial election will take place on November 8, 2022, to elect the governor, with the statewide top-two primary election taking place on June 7, 2022.