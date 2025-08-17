Newsom seeks receipts: files for records that sent ICE agents to press conference

The Brief Gov. Newsom has filed paperwork regarding the Trump administration's deployment of ICE agents to a recent press conference. This marks the second such request his administration has filed this month, the first being to determine the cost of deploying Marines and National Guard members since June 7. Newsom has been making headlines for his push to redraw California's congressional maps, and his criticism of the Trump administration.



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday filed a Freedom of Information Act Request regarding the Trump administration sending ICE agents to a press conference.

Newsom said he hopes to determine Trump's motives for sending immigration enforcement agents to an event at which he, Newsom, unveiled newly redrawn maps of California's congressional districts.

"Trump's use of the miliary and federal law enforcement to try to intimidate his political opponents is yet another dangerous step toward authoritarianism," Newsom said in a press release. "Trump is attempting to advance a playbook from the despots he admires in Russia and North Korea. We will not back down in our defense of democratic freedom, and the Trump administration should answer for this pathetic and cowardly behavior."

Newsom's administration submitted a formal request for all documents, communications and records regarding the Trump administration's decision to dispatch dozens of federal law enforcement agents to the Aug. 14 press conference.

The submission also requested information about the administration's communications with Fox News, and an effort to embed a reporter from that outlet, and a camera crew, with the ICE agents dispatched to the press conference.

A busy month

This marks the second time Newsom's administration has submitted a request for information about Trump's use of the military and public funds. Earlier this month the Governor's office requested documents and records to identify the total cost to activate the U.S. Marines and federalize the National Guard since June 7.

Shortly after the deployment began, staffers from the Department of Defense testified to Congress that the Pentagon would spend $134 million to deploy American soldiers on American city streets.

Loud voice

Newsom has lately made a name for himself as one of the loudest political voices criticizing the Trump administration.

The congressional district maps unveiled at his Aug. 14 press conference were a response to Trump's push for Texas lawmakers to redraw their state's maps and send five more Republicans to Washington D.C. ahead of the 2026 election.

Many people have criticized the effort to gerrymander the Lone Star State. Texas' democratic lawmakers even fled the state to try and head off any attempt to vote on the redrawn maps.

Shortly after the effort to redistrict Texas was made public, Newsom responded by calling for California's district maps to also be redrawn, to negate any changes incurred by Texas.

Newsom's press office has also drawn attention on social media, for writing posts in all capital letters, and in the style for which President Trump has become known.