Newsom to sue Trump after Senate blocks California EV rules

The Brief The Senate voted to block a California rule that would ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sue the Trump administration. Experts predict the legal battle is likely to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.



The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to block a California clean air rule that would ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. But before lawmakers even took that vote, California Governor Gavin Newsom was already fighting back.

Newsom announces lawsuit against Trump

What they're saying:

"We'll be judged to have stood up at this moment," Newsom said at a news conference in San Francisco.

Late Thursday morning, Newsom announced in Sacramento that he and California Attorney General Rob Bonta will sue the president yet again.

"I'll be suing the Trump administration in court for the 23rd time," said Bonta.

Senate votes to undo California environmental rules

What we know:

The lawsuit comes after the Republican-controlled Senate voted Thursday to undo California's first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035--as well as to roll back the state's emissions standards.

"Republicans have defeated the Democrats' delusional dream of forcing every American to drive an electric vehicle," said Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso.

"It's better for the economy, and it's a better consumer choice," said Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

But California environmental advocates are sounding the alarm.

"Eliminating California's clean car and truck rules through this senate action is harmful to both public health and the environment," said Dr. John Balmes of the University of California Berkeley School of Public Health.

"It's also illegal," said Bonta.

Will Newsom's lawsuit succeed?

Bonta and Newsom argue the Senate's move, backed by Trump, is an inappropriate use of the "Congressional Review Act".

"The president lacks the authority to push his anti-California agenda," said Bonta.

"They want to pollute more. They want to sack your kids and grandkids, steal their future," said Newsom. "We're confident in our lawsuit."

Local perspective:

David Levine, a professor of law at the University of California, San Francisco, says it's likely this legal battle between Newsom and Trump will end up in the Supreme Court.

"Sometimes when I'm talking to reporters, I can pretty clearly say, 'oh boy, this one is very likely it's going to go one way or the other way', but I can't do that for you today. "I see this one as kind of in the gray area," said Levine.

Why you should care:

"It's a big deal," said Corey Cook, a professor of politics at St. Mary's College.

If it isn't shot down by the courts, Cook says the impact of this could be far-reaching.

"This fundamentally changes California's environmental policies," said Cook.

It would also impact other states that have adopted similar rules.

"It'll have significant economic impacts, particularly in blue states that have built their economies around clean energy and EVs," said Cook.

What's next:

The measure is now headed to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it.

As for the lawsuit, Levine says it could take months to a year to work its way through the court system.