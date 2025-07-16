Newsom takes on Texas, Trump over redrawing districts favoring Republicans

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling out the Texas governor and President Donald Trump.

Newsom says Republicans are planning to redraw districts in Texas to add more seats to the House, a practice known as gerrymandering.

Newsom has been appearing on podcasts and traveling to other states, calling out Trump's current policies.

Most recently, Trump said he expects to win at least five more seats in Congress in what he calls a very simple redrawing.



This is after the New York Times reported the president is pressuring Texas lawmakers to change district lines in order to keep a Republican majority.

It's not unusual for states to re-draw their districts but it usually happens after a census year.

The last time was in 2020, and the time after that will be 2030.

Newsom accuses Texas of gerrymandering, and he's proposing to fight it by also redrawing California's districts to offset whatever Republicans are able to earn with more Democrat seats.

During his appearance on "Pod Save America," Newsom said Republicans are struggling to win, and he accuses them of trying to change the rules.

"Gerrymandering, let's be fair," Newsom said. "We've seen this weaponized by both parties for decades, these guys, it's a whole other level of weaponization coming from the right. What Trump did today, is the ultimate tell. They feel they're on the ropes, they feel they're behind, they feel vulnerable with the ‘big beautiful bill.’"

Texas Gov. Gregg Abobtt hopes to talk redistricting during a special session next week, heading into next year's midterm elections.

Republicans hold a 220 to 212 majority in the House of Representatives.