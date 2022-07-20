Newsom talks energy, monkeypox, and presidential speculation

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday toured Bloom Energy's massive new factory in Fremont.

The green energy company will utilize the 164,000 square foot space to expand its manufacturing of clean energy fuel cells.

The company also plans to fill 400 jobs at the plant.

"This is what it’s all about and about the kinds of jobs and the kind of innovation that makes California a really special place," said Newsom.

"Abundant power, reliable and clean where you need it. And then storage of energy so you can make this from purely renewable energy, rather than fossil fuels in the future. Those together? I don’t know what’s a better collab for energy," said Bloom Energy founder KR Sridhar.

Newsom addressed other pressing issues while in the Bay Area, including the growing number of Monkeypox cases.

Long lines at vaccine clinics and limited supply have prompted local lawmakers to implore the state and federal governments to spend and do more. Newsom said he asked the federal government for 600 to 800,000 new vaccines.

"We’re asking for a significant amount. We’ll have a received in a week or so about 60,000 so we’re not even close to where we need to be," Newsom said.

The governor just returned from a trip to Washington D.C.

In addition to meeting with lawmakers, he continued a war of words with Republican governors, like Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Newsom called DeSantis a bully.

The California governor also paid to run his reelection campaign ad in Florida.

In response, DeSantis said, "This is a guy who locked people down. Who kept kids out of school."

Newsom said, "I could care less what he has to say, I care what he does, and I don’t like what he’s doing. And I don’t like what’s happening with Greg Abbott in Texas, a lot of these other Republican governors. I didn’t wake up on the side of the bed, they tried to recall me, they pulled me on that side of the bed."

Newsom added, "I’m going to stand up and push back as a Californian. Proud of our state, proud of our values."

Rumors and speculation continue to swirl about Newsom's aspirations to run for president. He continues to shut it down, calling it "nonsensical." He said, "Sub zero… It’s my position on this topic."