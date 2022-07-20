Long lines stretch around block in San Francisco for coveted monkeypox vaccine

People eligible for the monkeypox vaccine can show up to a walk-in clinic to get a shot on Wednesday at San Francisco General Hospital, where there was already a long line of people waiting to get inoculated.

Even before the 8 a.m. entry, a couple hundred people were in line that stretched outside the hospital grounds and onto the sidewalk next to it. The clinic will stay open until noon.

Some arrived as early as 3:30 a.m.

"I know a couple of friends who've had it," said Chris Barton. "That definitely prompted me as well."

He said a friend described it as "horrible."

According to the latest numbers on Tuesday, there were 141 reported cases of monkeypox in San Francisco. That's up from 86 cases the day before.

Those eligible to get the vaccine on Wednesday are:

Gay/bisexual men

Sex workers of any sexual orientation

Anyone who’s had close contact with infected person

Someone who’s been notified by an event or organization, of a possible exposure to monkeypox at a recent public event.

Lab workers who handle monkeypox specimens

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined other state and local leaders calling on the federal government to send more monkeypox vaccine supply here to San Francisco.

They say they need about 35,000 doses to meet demand.

San Francisco General got 4,000 doses in the last 24 hours.

Monkeypox Vaccine Sites:

Drop-in vaccines for San Francisco residents who meet vaccine eligibility requirements:

Zuckerberg SF General Learning Center (ZSFG clinic), 1001 Potrero Avenue, Building 30, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, Monday-Friday, 8am-noon.

The following locations have supplies of Jynneos vaccine by appointment only:

