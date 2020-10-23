WATCH: Newsom tours South Bay emergency housing community to announce more money for Homekey

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday visited an emergency housing community in the South Bay, where he said he would announce new funding and provide an update on Homekey, the state’s program to help local governments expand permanent, long-term housing for the unsheltered.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo proudly talked about three new centers that will house 300 people in four or five months, which will cost $85,000 a unit, compared to the average price of $700,000. The city cost will be offset by state money from Project Homekey.

"The best solution for homelessness is housing," Liccardo said. "It costs too much and it takes too long."

This week, the San Jose City Council approved to spend $12.3 million Homekey money to buy the 76-unit SureStay Hotel by Best Western at 1488 North First Street near the Mineta San Jose International Airport, the Mercury News reported. At the same time, the Milpitas City Council voted unanimously to sue to stop Extended Stay America in the city from being converted into permanent supportive housing for homeless people, the Mercury News reported. This was a $29.2 million project to buy the 146-room hotel.

Gov. Gavin Newsom attends a news conference for Project Homekey in the South Bay. Oct. 23, 2020

Mountain View also had received $12.3 million to buy land for 100 manufactured homes for temporary housing as part of Homekey.

In September, Oakland was highlighted for getting $20 million to buy Clifton Hall, a California College of the Arts dormitory in Rockridge that offers 63 units for seniors and families; and $10 million for Project Reclamation managed by Bay Area Community Services, or BACS, for the development of 100 units at 20 various sites throughout Oakland for families and individuals.

As a result of the health crisis, Newsom launched Project Homekey, the state’s $600-million program for buying and rehabilitating housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties. The idea is to convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The program requires that cities and counties share part of the costs.

There were more than 9,700 unsheltered people in Santa Clara County last year, a number only made worse because of the coronavirus pandemic.