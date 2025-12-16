Gov. Gavin Newsom escalated his long-standing feud with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, launching a new website detailing the criminal records of the president and his associates.

The political move coincided with the release of state data showing violent crime continues to decline across California’s major cities. According to the governor’s office, Oakland and San Francisco saw the most significant drops, 25% and 21% respectively.

While touting the crime statistics, Newsom took a jab at Trump and his political allies by unveiling a webpage tracking "Trump’s top 10 criminal cronies," which catalogs various corruption cases and criminal convictions.

"Governor Newsom is driving crime down — and Donald Trump is pardoning drug lords and driving criminals into government," the governor’s office said.

Focus on Trump’s criminal record

Dig deeper:

The website features Trump’s mugshot alongside a list of his criminal convictions for falsifying business records in New York.

"The first time a former or sitting President has been convicted of criminal charges," according to the site.

The page also highlights Trump’s business dealings, including his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a controversial jet he received from Qatar.

Featured article

"He received a jumbo jet from Qatar, then signed a highly unusual, NATO-like security guarantee with them via executive order," the site claims. It further alleges that because of the deal, "Americans will have to foot an at least $400 million bill to retrofit the plane."

Clemency and Jan. 6

The Newsom administration also used the platform to highlight Trump’s use of executive power regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The page displays booking photos of rioters to whom Trump granted clemency after returning to office. Also featured is former Rep. George Santos, whose sentence for wire fraud and identity theft was commuted by the president in October.

"Trump doesn’t care if you lie about your mom dying on 9/11, steal personal identity information from elderly donors and use your campaign apparatus for personal gain," the site stated. "As long as you can out MAGA your way through a republican primary you may be eligible for clemency and maybe a new Louis Vuitton bag too."