Newsom: West Coast states ask for $1 trillion from federal government

Governors and lawmakers of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado wrote the federal government on Monday, requesting $1 trillion to flow down to the states.

These budgetary shortfalls are necessary and directly impact public safety, public education and public health, California Gov. Newsom announced at his daily news briefing.

"I'm very pleased with this pact," he said, adding that the letter was sent jointly by all the states.

Last week, Newsom's administration announced they could see a budget shortfall of $54.3 billion because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus. The gap will be so large, Newsom warned, that the deficit will swallow the state’s reserves and put teacher jobs and health coverage at risk during a pandemic.

Last week Newsom had asked the Trump administration for help, saying that although the state has the fifth-largest economy in the world the “revenue shortfalls are bigger than even the state of California.”

The state is already in line to receive more than $26 billion in federal aid because of the coronavirus, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that legislation drafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be completed this week and inject more than $750 billion into state and local governments’ coffers.

The report pointed out that House Democrats have not engaged with the GOP-controlled Senate and Republican representatives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.