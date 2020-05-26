NHL commissioner to give update on return-to-play plan

article

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will give an update on a return-to-play plan Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT, according to a tweet from the league.

WATCH HERE

Last week, the NHL Players’ Association executive board approved a 24-team playoff format if the 2019-20 season resumes. The NHL has not voted on the plan and players have not voted to restart the season.

The NHL has been on pause since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic halted this season.

