Expand / Collapse search

NHL commissioner to give update on return-to-play plan

Published 
KTVU FOX 2
article

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to the start of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Im

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif. - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will give an update on a return-to-play plan Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT, according to a tweet from the league. 

WATCH HERE

Last week, the NHL Players’ Association executive board approved a 24-team playoff format if the 2019-20 season resumes. The NHL has not voted on the plan and players have not voted to restart the season. 

The NHL has been on pause since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic halted this season. 
 