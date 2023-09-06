Expand / Collapse search

Nick Bosa, 49ers reportedly reach deal on contract extension

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a deal that will make him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Bosa, the team's star defensive end, will get $170 million over five years in a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The terms include $122.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reported.

Bosa had been holding out from the Niners' preseason camp. 

The 49ers play their first game of the regular season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.