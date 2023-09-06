Nick Bosa, 49ers reportedly reach deal on contract extension

article

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a deal that will make him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Bosa, the team's star defensive end, will get $170 million over five years in a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The terms include $122.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reported.

Bosa had been holding out from the Niners' preseason camp.

The 49ers play their first game of the regular season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.