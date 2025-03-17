Disappearance of Northern California mom now homicide case

article

The Brief The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has ruled the 2024 disappearance case of Nikki Cheng Saelee-McCain a homicide. The mother of four was reported missing by her family on May 22, 2024. Authorities have identified persons of interest in the case.



The 2024 disappearance of a Northern California mom of four has now been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

No signs of victim

What we know:

The family of Nikki Cheng Saelee-McCain reported her missing from her home in Shasta County's Anderson on May 22, 2024, after they last heard from her on May 18 of that year.

"Since the initial investigation, Detectives have worked tirelessly to locate Nikki and to determine the events leading to her disappearance," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in a March 14 press release. "Based on evidence gathered, information learned from interviews and the fact that none of Nikki’s family members have heard from Nikki since May 18th, 2024, detectives have determined Nikki is a victim of Homicide."

Search warrant

What we know:

On March 14, detectives and agents with the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and FBI served a warrant at Saelee-McCain's Anderson home.

Persons of interest identified

What's next:

The sheriff's office has identified persons of interest in her homicide but said their "identities are being withheld due to the ongoing nature of this investigation."

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a red truck who "may have picked up a male adult in the area of Highway 36 in the western portion of Tehama County near the R Wild Horse Ranch or the Beegum Gorge bridge between" May 18 and May 25, 2024.

Domestic abuse case

Dig deeper:

Saelee-McCan's husband, Tyler McCain, was on trial for felony domestic abuse charges when his wife disappeared. The case was dropped in July of last year due to Saelee-McCain's disappearance and the fact that she could not testify against her husband, according to KRCR.

Tyler McCain spoke out for the first time since his wife vanished at a March 11 press conference.

"We miss you," he said, according to KRCR. "I don't really know what to say."

He went on to apologize for not being "in the public eye" since his wife's disappearance and "not doing very well with it."

"I apologize to everyone, especially my children. My wife's family, mine as well," he said, as KRCR reported. "I'm just here in support, so anything that I can do, I want to do that."

$30K reward

What you can do:

A $30,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information to authorities that may lead to Saelee-McCain's location.

The FBI is assisting local agencies in the investigation into the missing mom's death.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Saelee-McCain's disappearance and death to contact the Major Crimes Unit by email at MCU@shastacounty.gov or at 530-245-6135.