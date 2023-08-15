Expand / Collapse search

Nima Momeni pleads not guilty to murdering Bob Lee, Cash App founder

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty on August 15, 2023 to murdering Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App,, in San Francisco amid a dispute about Momeni's sister.  (KTVU FOX 2)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Nima Momeni, a former tech consultant, pleaded not guilty to murdering Bob Lee, the Cash App founder, with a kitchen knife in his car earlier this year in San Francisco.

Momeni, who allegedly stabbed Lee and left him to die on a San Francisco street in April, blew kisses to his mother who attended the court session Tuesday. 

A defense attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Featured

How Cash App founder's stabbing unleashed 'lawlessness' debate in San Francisco
article

How Cash App founder's stabbing unleashed 'lawlessness' debate in San Francisco

The violent stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee earlier this month fueled accusations of "lawlessness" and progressive policies run amok in San Francisco.

Prosecutors have said that Momeni, who ran an IT business in Emeryville, was angry and suspicious that Lee had some kind of relationship or interaction with Momeni's sister. 

A trial date has not been set. Momeni's next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.