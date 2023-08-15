article

Nima Momeni, a former tech consultant, pleaded not guilty to murdering Bob Lee, the Cash App founder, with a kitchen knife in his car earlier this year in San Francisco.

Momeni, who allegedly stabbed Lee and left him to die on a San Francisco street in April, blew kisses to his mother who attended the court session Tuesday.

A defense attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors have said that Momeni, who ran an IT business in Emeryville, was angry and suspicious that Lee had some kind of relationship or interaction with Momeni's sister.

A trial date has not been set. Momeni's next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.