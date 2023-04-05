Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

The former chief technology officer of Square and chief product officer of MobileCoin Inc. was stabbed and killed Tuesday in San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.

Bob Lee, 43, of Mill Valley was found wounded around 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Main Street, police said.

Officers called medics and attempted to keep him alive, but he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Messages of shock about Lee's passing, started hitting social media early Tuesday.

"It's real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking," said Jack Dorsey, Founder at Square. "Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy."

"Saying Bob’s name in the past tense feels ridiculous," wrote Joshua Goldbard, founder of Mobilecoin. "I don’t even know where to begin."

"RIP @crazybob - you were generous to me and so many others, an important part of tech and you brought infectious energy everywhere." wrote Josh McFarland of Greylock. "For your kids and family, I hope justice prevails here."

"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed," tweeted Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra.

Police ask the public to help them find who is responsible for the deadly stabbing. They ask anyone who has cell phone video or video from a parked car between 2:10 a.m. - 2:35 a.m. to please contact San Francisco police.