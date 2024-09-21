Expand / Collapse search

No arrests after Antioch teen shot, killed in broad daylight

Published  September 21, 2024 6:06pm PDT
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in broad daylight in Antioch Friday afternoon, police said. 

Police responded to Cavallo Road and Sunset Drive around 12:25 p.m. after reports of shots fired, where a teen who was shot at least once was found. 

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. 

No one has been arrested, but a suspect car was identified. 

Police are searching for a blue 1999-2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tool rack and black rims. 

Suspect truck in Antioch homicide for a teen

The teen was not identified. 

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Cox at (925) 481-8147 or at jcox@antiochca.gov.