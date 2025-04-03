This Bay Area theater was just named among the world's 'coolest' by Variety

article

The Brief Variety has named the Grand Lake Theater among the "coolest" in the world. The Oakland landmark is 99 years old. It was among 21 theaters around the world that made the list.



Oakland's historic Grand Lake Theater has been named among the "coolest" movie theaters in the world by Variety Magazine.

What we know:

The 99-year-old Oakland landmark was among 21 theaters around the globe recognized by the entertainment publication, which honored beautiful, unique cinemas from Dubai, to Europe, India, and South Korea, as well as a handful in the U.S.

Grand Lake owner and operator Allen Michaan told the magazine that the theater has remained true to its nearly century-year-old roots.

What they're saying:

"What makes the Grand Lake so special is that besides being a spectacular movie palace, it is operated in the same way that it was when built," Michaan told Variety, "No video games in the lobby, standard old time snack bar selections, the Mighty Wurlitzer organ is played on Friday and Saturday evenings and we NEVER show commercials before the movie."

Grand Lake Theater, including its concessions is operated the same way since it was built, according to the theater's owner.

With its four screens, the architecture features vintage Egyptian and Moorish designs, Variety noted.

Interior of Oakland's historic Grand Lake Theater.

The theater is also widely known for its political activism, with its marquee often marked with strong political statements.

Variety noted that Oakland is home to some of the most stunning theaters in Northern California, including the Fox and the Paramount, but those theaters were not on the list as the publication said it narrowed its picks to "cinemas open to the public, that primarily show movies and are open mostly year-round in one fixed location."

Other California theaters on the list

Other theaters in California recognized as being among the "coolest" were the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre and The Egyptian Theatre, both in Hollywood, and the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.