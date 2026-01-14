BART service restored between Concord and Orinda after power issue

The Brief BART trains stopped running between Orinda and Concord because of a power issue. Service was restored at about 6:45 a.m. The exact details have not been made clear.



BART service stopped early Wednesday morning between Concord and Orinda because of what the agency described as a "trackside" power issue for about 90 minutes, confusing commuters and causing a headache for some trying to get to work.

The issue was resolved about 6:45 a.m., but the agency said commuters should expect residual delays for a while.

BART reported the power issue on the Yellow Line at about 5:15 a.m. and advised commuters to take alternate means of transportation. The agency set up a bus bridge to take commuters to other stations.

Devin Campbell of Antioch said he was riding BART when it stopped in Concord. He was told there was no way he could get to San Francisco on the train.

So, he hopped off and said he was lucky to meet a group of people who let him share an Uber to Orinda, where he got on again to head to his job in San Francisco.

"Otherwise I wouldn't have gotten to work," he said.

Trains ran to San Francisco from Orinda, just not in the Concord direction.

BART has yet to explain the exact nature of the problem or what caused it.

