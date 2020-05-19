No Bay Area coronavirus deaths in 2 days

For the first time in two months, there were no coronavirus deaths reported in the Bay Area for two consecutive days.

Health officials in the nine counties said no one died from COVID-19 on either Sunday or Monday.

The last time that happened was March 12, just before the local shelter-in-place order was issued, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Public health officers say there were a total of 295 new cases confirmed on Sunday and Monday but that may be because there is more testing underway than before.

