No charges for Napa police officer who fatally shot suspect one year ago

A Napa police officer who shot and killed a man during a struggle last year will not face criminal charges, the Napa County District Attorney said.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said Tuesday that Officer Christopher Simas used reasonable deadly force and his actions were lawful and legally justified in the shooting of David Alejandro Molina, 27, of Napa, at the Vineyard Terrace apartments at 770 Stonehouse Dr. on Dec. 5, 2018.

Haley said Molina threatened several people during an argument at a different apartment complex, attacked a woman and showed a pistol in his waistband in a threatening manner

Molina then ran to the Vineyard Terrace apartment complex and was confronted by Simas, who tried to handcuff him. Authorities said Molina violently resisted, grabbed Simas' rifle and fired it seven times into the ground. Simas broke free, retained control of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and fatally shot Molina four times.

Napa police released a body camera video of the shooting at a news conference a few days later. It shows Simas repeatedly telling Molina to put his hands up. Simas also advised Molina there was a report that he was involved in an armed assault of a woman, and questioned him about possessing a gun.

Molina told the officer he did not have a gun.

Napa police Chief Robert Plummer said at the news conference that Molina was armed with a .38-caliber special revolver loaded with six rounds.

No one else was injured in the incident.