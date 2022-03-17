No explosives found at high school in Sunnyvale following bomb threat

article

Authorities found no explosives on the campus of Fremont High School in Sunnyvale after it was evacuated Thursday following a bomb threat.

Authorities searched the campus for hours before it was determined that there was no threat.

Officials said it remains unclear who is responsible for making the bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the campus around 12:30 p.m.

Aerial images showed students evacuated outside the school and a large police presence.

About 1 p.m., authorities said that students had been released for the day.

