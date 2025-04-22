article

The Brief A British Airways employee was found dead in his San Francisco hotel room last Thursday. The employee landed in San Francisco from London Heathrow on Tuesday. He had a two-day stopover in the Bay Area, and was supposed to report for duty on Thursday for the return flight. Authorities did not find any evidence of foul play.



Authorities are investigating the death of a British Airways flight attendant who was found dead in his hotel room during a stopover in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers were called around 2:21 p.m. last Thursday to a building in the 700 block of Mission Street after a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived, they were met by an employee of the building who directed them to where the victim was found.

Cause of death not revealed

What they're saying:

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. However, the police department said investigators did not "discover any evidence of foul play."

Airline confirms death of employee

What they're saying:

Police would not confirm whether the victim was a British Airways employee or name the hotel where he was found.

However, the airline confirmed one of its employees was found dead but did not release the person’s name.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time," British Airways said in a statement. The airline said the flight the employee was scheduled to operate was canceled and passengers were provided hotel accommodations.

According to the Daily Mail, the flight attendant was identified as Irfan Ali Mirza, 45.

Mirza had arrived in San Francisco from London Heathrow on Tuesday for a two-day stopover. He was scheduled to work the return flight on Thursday.

He was staying at a crew hotel, where he was later found dead.

Colleagues grew concerned when he failed to report for duty and did not respond to phone calls. Hotel staff unlocked his room and found Mirza dead in his bed, according to the publication.