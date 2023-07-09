No injuries reported in San Francisco high-rise fire on market street

No one was injured in a fire on the 19th floor of the 29-story Fox Plaza building in the Civic Center area Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. and was under control at 9:51 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Baxter said.

BAY AREA WILDFIRES:

The building at 1390 Market St. is located near Fell Street, Polk Street and Hayes Street. It has apartments on the upper floors and office space on the lower floors.