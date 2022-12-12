No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County

No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole.

They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high.

Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of snow in wintertime. But over the weekend, it appears as though several feet had fallen.

Up in the Sierra five hours north, scientists from the UC Berkeley Snow Lab said that 4 to 5 feet of snow fell over the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for the backcountry in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe where it said "several feet of new snow and strong winds will result in dangerous avalanche conditions."

Down in the lower elevations, heavy rain pounded the Bay Area throughout the weekend, but the wet weather was set to dry up as of Monday.

Snow covers an SUV on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022

Snow covers a box on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022

Snow covers a fence on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022

Snow covers an SUV on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022

Snow covers the grass and trees on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022

Snow covers trees on top of Mt. Hamilton. Dec. 12, 2022





