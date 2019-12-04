No retrial in gun case against man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle

Prosecutors decided Wednesday not to retry the case against the man who fatally shot Kate Steinle in 2015 as she walked along a San Francisco pier with her father.

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate was on trial for her murder in 2017 was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and assault charges in the case, but was convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The district attorney decided not to retry Garcia Zarate on the gun charge. An appeals court overturned that conviction because the trial judge gave what is called "improper instructions" to the jury.