No rotating power outages Sunday night after all

article

Based on current forecasts for electricity supply and demand as of 8 p.m. Sunday, the state's electric grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (ISO), has told PG&E that "rotating" power outages will not happen Sunday night after all in portions of San Francisco, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

The Independent System Operator earlier on Sunday had said such outages, of one to two hours, would be needed because it wouldn't be able to contingency power reserve requirements. But the ISO has now said that the state's energy supply is expected top meet demand Sunday night into Monday morning.

These rotating outages differ from the PG&E "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" called during specific high-fire-threat conditions, and are not related to any issues with PG&E's equipment or its ability to deliver energy locally.

Nevertheless, PG&E customers are "strongly urged" to conserve electricity through at least Wednesday night through measures including raising thermostats to at least 78 degrees, using a ceiling fan to bolster air conditioners' performance, covering windows, avoid using the oven, open the refrigerator as few times as possible and use washing machines and dishwashers early in the morning or after 10 p.m.