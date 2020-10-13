No Spare the Air alert, but fire danger looms ahead

It's not usually news when the air is good enough to breathe.

This year is different.

Tuesday marked a "No Spare the Air Day," a rare breath of fresh air - literally - as most of the West Coast has been blanketed in smoke stemming from the dozens of wildfires raging through California, Oregon and Washington.

So far this year, there were 50 Spare the Air alerts this year, compared to the previous record of 46 days in 2017, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The good- to moderate- air predicted for Tuesday might not last too long, however.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday at 5 a.m. through Friday at 11 a.m. for the North Bay mountains, Santa Cruz mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo range.