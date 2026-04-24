No Swalwell victims have come forward in Alameda County: DA

The Brief The Alameda County District Attorney’s office announced that no one in the Bay Area has so far come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former US Rep. Eric Swalwell. DA Ursula Jones Dickson also issued a warning regarding a recently announced hotline intended for potential accusers, launched by her political rival, Pamela Price, who used to be the DA and is running again for the slot. Coincidentally, Swalwell also used to be an Alameda County prosecutor.



The Alameda County District Attorney’s office announced that no one in the Bay Area has so far come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former US Rep. Eric Swalwell, despite ongoing investigations in other major cities.

No Alameda County allegations

What they're saying:

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson on Thursday stated her office stands ready to investigate potential claims and provide necessary support services should any victims come forward locally.

There are criminal investigations against Swalwell in New York and Los Angeles.

Swalwell has denied wrongdoing.

But he resigned from Congress and bowed out of the California governor's race, after the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN first reported sexual allegations against him earlier this month. One of the alleged assaults reportedly took place in Alameda County.

Warning against hotline

The backstory:

Jones Dickson also issued a warning regarding a recently announced hotline intended for potential accusers, launched by her political rival, Pamela Price, who used to be the DA and is running again for the slot.

She cautioned that information shared through channels outside of law enforcement may not remain private or lead to a formal police report.

"Just know that the information you provide to any hotline that is not a law enforcement hotline is not confidential," Jones Dickson said. "Your name is not confidential, that information is not confidential, and it’s not coming to a law enforcement organization for purposes of report. So you may have to make those claims again."

She encouraged anyone with information to contact law enforcement directly to ensure their privacy and the integrity of the reporting process.

Coincidentally, Swalwell also used to be an Alameda County prosecutor.