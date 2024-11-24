Nonprofit The Black Neighborhood gives away 500 turkeys to East Bay families

Hundreds of East Bay families received free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at the Richmond Recreation Complex.

It was the 9th annual giveaway hosted by the nonprofit The Black Neighborhood.

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing to get food from The Black Neighborhood," said Nicole Oyola of Richmond. "It's a big difference because we can't afford to… especially here in Richmond and in the Bay Area… we have to pick and choose... rent, PG&E, versus things like food."

Co-founder and President Cory Elliott said there were more people than they had turkeys to distribute.

"Food inflation has gone up tremendously, people are always in need and there are so many communities and people out here like TBN that are here to [serve]," said Elliott.

The Black Neighborhood's mission is to spread love in Richmond and across the Bay Area.

It offers mental health hikes, free farmers markets, scholarships and after-school programs.

All the frozen turkeys were donated by Prospect Sierra School in El Cerrito and all the sides, including mac and cheese, stuffing and corn bread, were purchased thanks to generous donations from people and groups in this community.

The free meal is a gift for so many families this holiday season, who tell KTVU they might not have had a traditional meal at all, if not for the donation.

"I feel really wonderful that I can still have my family around to still cook. I can cook very good thanks to my mother," said Richmond resident Erica Watts. "I just always want to show different traditions of my treats and dinners that I make different holidays."

The giveaway was also fulfilling to dozens of volunteers, including Amber Betances, who is visiting from New Jersey.

"It's beautiful. I feel like it's like giving your auntie or uncle a free turkey," she said. "It's more about family and welcoming, and sharing in the wealth."