NorCal teen, baseball star loses hand in firework accident

A Northern California teen, once a rising baseball star, had his hand amputated in a firework accident, reports say.

Jamie Groshong's hand was badly injured after a firework exploded in his hand, ending his baseball dreams, family friend Dave Paul said. The family is now crowdfunding to get Jamie a prosthetic hand and to manage hospital bills.

The family did not specify the date the accident happened but said it was during the week of Independence Day.

"If you know Jamie, you know that he brings a smile to many faces. You know that his personality makes you feel warm inside and like you’ve known him forever…Baseball was his life and he had an amazing work ethic to prove that," Paul said in the GoFundMe.

According to an update, Jamie's been progressing "unbelievably well."

Jamie was voted All-Conference three times during his high school career and was named 2023 MVP of the Sacramento Optimist All-Stars and made the 2023 All-Metro team.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

