Normal operations resume at 2 courthouses after bomb threat

article

Normal operations are resuming at two courthouses in San Jose after a bomb threat prompted evacuations at the buildings earlier Wednesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The threat was received at 9:11 a.m. at the Downtown Superior Courthouse at 191 N. First St. and the Old Courthouse at 161 N. First St., sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and K-9 units swept the buildings to search for any explosives, and the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. that nothing was found and the buildings were cleared for re-entry.