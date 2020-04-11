North Bay authorities step up shelter-in-place orders with citations

Warnings are giving way to citations in some Bay Area park jurisdictions.

As shelter-in-place orders hit the four week mark, enforcement is being stepped-up.

Friday afternoon, Tennessee Valley Road in Mill Valley was lined with "no parking" barricades.

The large parking lot at the trailhead was off-limits.

Flashing signs and the presence of a sheriff's deputy's drove home the message: no driving to open space.

Only visitors from the local area, walking or cycling, are welcome and they face prominent warnings to maintain six feet of social distance.

The restrictions apply at parks and open space across Marin County, and violators risk a $100 citation.

"We understand people want to get back to exercise and being in their community in this beautiful area," said Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Heilman.

"But right now we're encouraging everyone to shelter in place."

Weekend crowding, especially during sunny weather, has been a challenge since Bay Area shelter-in-place orders took effect.

Friday afternoon, San Francisco's Fort Funston had plenty of visitors arriving by car.

People may say they support "shelter in place" but are defying it by driving to outdoor destinations

"I understand Governor Newsom's order which I respect 100 percent, I guess people just want to get out," said hiker Fel Amistad.

Across the Bay Area, law enforcement and park agencies are weighing their response on a holiday weekend.

"We've moved on from the education phase to enforcement stage at this point," said Sgt. Rob Law of the Tiburon Police Dept.

Bay views and ample walking areas have continued to draw throngs of visitors, until police cracked down with parking citations.

"I've come across people who say it's no big deal, that they're just out here by themselves, but now I'm contacting them so you're really not by yourself," said Law.

Drivers, determined to park at neighborhood trail heads, have tampered with or moved "no parking" signs.

Some residents assume if they live in Tiburon, they are allowed to drive to a nearby hike, but the prohibition applies to all.

"That's brilliant, smart, and to flatten the curve we'll do everything to cooperate," said resident Karen Raz.

Raz and daughter Mia returned from a hike, 5 minutes from their house, to find an officer about to ticket them.

Their license plate showed they were not residents of the street.

The parking control officer explained the policy, and the pair left with a warning.

"I've heard excuses like we're just here visiting from out of town," said Bianca Wilmott, a Tiburon Police Service Aide.

Tiburon has run the plates and written citations for more than 100 violators this week.

"I've had people say that due to their age, they feel they're elderly, they should be cut a break."

Wilmott expects acrimony to worsen as the stay-at-home order stretches on.

"I did have one really angry person get in my face," said Wilmott, "and I forsee people getting increasingly agitated, I don't see them coming to terms with it."

Among those who welcome the enforcement: local residents tired of visitors crowding their streets for outdoor recreation.

"Tickets will give it teeth, absolutely," said Len Gorelick who lives in a Tiburon cul-de-sac. "If people have to give up something to defeat this virus, that's what we have to do, it's a civic responsibility."