North Bay gym members hope risk is ‘worth it’ as they reopen amid COVID-19

Gyms were allowed to open Friday in Napa and Sonoma Counties, but like everything else, it's a changed routine.

Some gyms require reservations now to avoid overcrowding.

Others are taking member's temperatures on arrival.

State guidelines allow some flexibility, but are exacting about cleanliness and adequate space for physical distance.

"There is a lot of fear out there with COVID," said Adam Kovacs, co-owner of Sonoma Fit, with 3 gyms in the North Bay. "But remind yourself that being healthy is your best defense."

Kovacs intended to re-open his facilities on Monday, but when Sonoma County abruptly gave the okay a few days early, he was suddenly fielding inquiries.

"Yes, we're open, come on in," he told multiple callers at his Sonoma location.

His wife and co-owner describes their mood as nervous but confident, after a month of preparation.

"Everyone is going to have to re-learn the rules and the process, so we definitely feel the pressure but we know we can manage it," said Jenny Kovacs.

Member Matt Sevenau was among the first to stop by Friday afternoon.

"How's it going, put your mask on, stop," called out Adam, making sure Sevenau donned his mask and sanitized his hands before checking in on an app.

"I like to bounce around during my workouts and go from one machine to another," said Sevenau, admitting that might not be possible with new rules.

In most gyms, moving from one area to another will be more deliberate, as members must be mindful of others.

Tape lines on the floors at Sonoma Fit marks specific zones, spaced to keep sweat and heavy breathing at bay.

"Obviously as time goes on people will get more comfortable and more relaxed with the routine but we're all still trying to figure it out," said Sevenau.

Sonoma Fit benefitted by having abundant square footage at its locations.

It removed equipment and modified layouts, shrunk class sizes but added more sessions, in order to satisfy guidelines.

Boutique studios, with less space, may have a harder time.

"Keeping the doors open is one thing, making money and little bit of a living, that's a whole other story," said Adam Kovacs.

"So everything is changing and there are many clubs that have already closed."

Gym owners are finding loyalty is everything.

"We refer to what we have now as a hybrid fitness model," said John Cortese, owner of TCE Training and Performance in Napa, another county greenlighted to reopen.

Cortese says during the shutdown most clients of his fitness studio stuck with him, but switched to remote workouts.

Some who are uneasy will keep it that way.

"A lot of our clients are ready to return, but there are a small percentage who are not ready, and we're going to take it in stride," said Cortese.

After being idled for three months, gym owners know the stakes in re-opening are high.

"Our primary responsibility is to keep our staff safe," said Jenny Kovacs, acknowledging members must keep masks on except for when they are settled in a particular workout zone.

"99 percent of people will do it, but I'm sure a few won't, and those people shouldn't be working out in a gym, they should stay at home," said Kovacs.

Added her husband, "there is a zero tolerance policy, if you don't wear a mask or ignore a few important rules, you cannot work out here."

Members at Sonoma Fit push a button when finished at a piece of equipment so that staff is alerted to come sanitize it for the next person.

"We don't allow any gatherings, so you come in, you work out, and you leave," affirmed Kovacs.

For members who are returning, the benefits outweigh misgivings.

"I worry every time I leave my home and I worry about my family because this virus is sneaky but for me the risk is worth it," said Sevenau.

He also finds it important to support a small business at a precarious time.

"I'm glad members stuck with them and they hung on," said Sevenau.

"If too many cancelled, I don't know what they would have done after pouring their life, heart and soul into this place."

It is a sentiment appreciated by gym owners.

"As big of a hit as we've taken the last 3 months, I really see a lot of promise for our industry and I think we have a lot to look forward to," said Jenny Kovacs.

California has nearly 14,000 fitness gyms, clubs, and studios.

Annually, it was a $4 billion industry before the coronavirus hit.

As they pushed to re-open, owners and advocates argued theirs is one of the few businesses contributing to health and preventive medicine during the pandemic.