North Bay man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

A man was arrested in Petaluma on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Police detectives and officers received a tip that Nicholas Petersen, 31, of Petaluma, may have possessed child pornography.

A warrant was out for his arrest.

On Tuesday, officers stopped Petersen while he was driving into a Petaluma shopping center. Petersen was arrested on probable cause and a search warrant for his house was served.

According to Petaluma police, Petersen was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing images/data of persons under 18 years of age engaging in or simulating sexual contact.

The department asks anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Vedder at (707) 781-1241 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.