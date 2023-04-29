North Carolina officer, wife found shot to death inside home

article

North Carolina authorities said they have launched a homicide investigation after a police officer and his wife were found shot to death inside their home Friday.

Fayetteville Police said they responded to 1323 Vandenberg Drive around 6 p.m. local time to check on an officer who failed to report to duty.

Once inside the home, officers found two deceased adults inside.

The victims were identified as Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres. Both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police said they don't have any further information but have referred the matter to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to help with the investigation.

Tavarez-Rodriguez was retired from the military and had been a Fayetteville officer for almost two years.

