North entrance to Mt. Diablo State Park closed through mid-fall

The north gate road and entrance to Mount Diablo State Park will be closed Friday because of construction that will last through the summer.

Park officials expect the work to continue – and the gate to be closed – through mid-September.

Crews will be repairing a portion of the road that was damaged during winter storms.

The repairs are all for structural stability.

This means that no one but workers will be on this road. The closure applies to pedestrians, vehicles, and bicyclists.

The good news is that there are other points of access to enter the park.

The South Gate entrance is located at 2675 Mt. Diablo Scenic Blvd. in Blackhawk on the Danville side of the mountain.

Updates will be posted here.