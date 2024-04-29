North Oakland beekeeper frustrated after theft of 10,000 honeybees

A beekeeper in North Oakland is both puzzled and frustrated after thieves made off with a colony of 10,000 honeybees and a queen bee.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday outside her home on Manila Avenue.

"I heard somebody say, ‘Hey! Free bees!’ and then a moment later I heard a car door shut," recounted Sue Donahue on Monday.

Donahue had housed the bees in an observation hive. Each month, she showcases the hive, along with a tasting table and jars of honey, outside her home for sale to neighbors and to educate children about bees.

"Instead of showing them how bees behave in a hive, we're explaining to them about theft," she said.

The insects were not freebies, so to speak.

"It looked like someone was setting up for something. Whether it's a garage sale, street, sidewalk sale, there wasn't a 'free' sign on it," said Donahue.

She doubts the thieves have any knowledge about bees, and believes the insects may die if not properly cared for.

She warns that the thieves might get stung if they open up the structure. Donahue is frustrated that even bees aren't safe in Oakland.

"I just kind of think there's a loose permission structure and no consequences for any activity," she said.

Donahue had a fake owl guarding her apiary to scare off birds. She never imagined she needed to scare off thieves.

She says she can rule out a certain group of suspects.

"Another beekeeper would never do this," she said.

Her neighbor, Al Flor, has had bee hives in his yard.

"The fact that someone would take it is just unfortunate. I wonder what's going through people's minds when they do something like that," Flor said.

The bees in Donahue's yard have access to food and water. The bees in that observation hive, less so.

"It'd be nice if they brought them back. Those bees don't have enough resources inside that observation hive to survive much longer," she said.

