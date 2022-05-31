Northern California hiker dies after being swept into ocean, 2nd hiker rescued

A hiker died and another was rescued in Humboldt County after being swept into the ocean by waves over the weekend.

The Shelter Cove Firefighters said the two hikers were swept into the water off the Black Sands Beach at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The team was able to rescue one hiker, but another died at the scene.

Officials said they used a rescue boat and jet-ski in rough waves to find the victims. While one hiker was successfully saved, the other was recovered amid the waves and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO: Man dead, woman injured in hang-gliding accident at Milpitas park

The victim who survived was transported by helicopter in stable condition.

There was a strong rip current where the hikers went into the water, with waves 15-20 feet high, officials said.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Advertisement

ALSO: Bay Area fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case