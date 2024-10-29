California man strikes $2M fortune with scratch-off ticket on dump run

A trip to a dump in Northern California led to a major windfall for one man.

California Lottery officials said that on his day off, Donald Simon was headed to a dump to get rid of several items. On the way, he stopped at My Good Market in Stockton to purchase a drink and $20 worth of scratch-off tickets.

That move turned into a big payday for Simon, who won the $2 million top prize on an Instant Prize Crossword game, officials said.

"At first, I thought I’d won two thousand," he said.

Simon's day off turned profitable indeed.

Simon said when he initially told his boss about the win, he was in disbelief.

"He started laughing and said, ‘next time you want to prank someone, prank somebody else!’" Simon recalled.

Before the $2 million prize, Simon's highest win from scratch-off games was $2,000.

Despite the big win, Simon is inspired to continue playing.

"I’m not going to let it slow me down. I’ve got Scratchers all over my front seat right now," Simon said.