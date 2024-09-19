article

A Sacramento sheriff's airplane made an emergency landing Thursday morning in a field near West Sacramento, flipping over on its roof.

Despite the dramatic images, the pilot wasn't hurt; he was able to safely land the plane in an open field in Yolo County near West Sacramento.

The single engine Cessna C206 took off from Mather Airport in Sacramento County and was headed to Watts-Woodland Airport, when the plane encountered a mechanical issue around 8 a.m., according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.

KCRA reported it was engine failure that forced the emergency landing.

The plane ended up flipping after the pilot hit a bump during that landing.

The pilot could not get out through the doors and had to climb out of the cargo hold and walked away unhurt.

KCRA reported he remained calm throughout.