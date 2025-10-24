Novato city councilman's legacy draws large crowd

The Brief Attendees showed up in droves to the Novato City Council Chambers to express their love and respect for 65-year-old Councilman Mark Milberg. Milberg had served on the council since 2021, when he was appointed by the City Council to an unsolicited seat. He went on to serve as Mayor in 2024. Milberg passed away on Oct. 13, reportedly of natural causes.



At a time when many politicians are held in low regard, the recent memorial for a local elected official drew more than 200 mourners. Attendees showed up in droves to the Novato City Council Chambers to express their love and respect for 65-year-old Councilman Mark Milberg.

Milberg passed away on Oct. 13, reportedly of natural causes. He is one of very few sitting city council members across California to have died in office.

Milberg had served on the council since 2021, when he was appointed by the City Council to an unsolicited seat. He went on to serve as Mayor in 2024.

"Some of the meetings we would go to, it's hard to get excited. I'll be honest with you But, he had, it wouldn't matter, it just doesn't matter Even the driest subject matter, he loved it. He poured himself into it. He just enjoyed and appreciated it all. Mark leaves a huge whole in all of our lives," Tim O'Connor, Novato's mayor said.

Other colleagues remembered him for his warmth and friendliness.

"Mark didn't just show up, he showed up with heart. He never failed to ask about my kids, and that simple, consistent gesture meant more to me than he will have realized," Rachel Farac, Novato's Mayor Pro Tem said.

One county supervisor said Milberg was well known for his poetry, and chose to honor him in kind.

"Not to make a pun, but he truly left his mark, whether mobile homes, childcare or Pioneer Park," Eric Lucan, a Marin County Supervisor said.

He is remembered not only for his dedication to his position and his city, but for his always enthusiastic wit, humor, energy and work ethic.

"His work wasn't just a position, it was his calling. It's extremely hard to see someone like Mark leave us so early. He has so much more to give," Councilman Kevin Jacobs said.

"He would always say 'what can I do to help? Is there anything I can do?'" Susan Gilmore, president and CEO of the North Bay Children's Center said.

In tribute, Milberg mourners held a candlelight vigil outside city hall in broad daylight.